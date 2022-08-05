John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

JBSS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.98. 42,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 525.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

