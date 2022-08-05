John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,317. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $56.82.

