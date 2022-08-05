John Kent Walker Sells 34,799 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

GOOG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.22. 15,565,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,084,770. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

