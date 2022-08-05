Joi M. Harris Sells 1,800 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

