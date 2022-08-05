Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JYNT. B. Riley lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Joint Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.51 million, a PE ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.33. Joint has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at $7,186,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the first quarter valued at $6,094,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Joint by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 478,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

