JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target to €13.80

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.60 ($17.11) to €13.80 ($14.23) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JCDecaux from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.14) to €16.90 ($17.42) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.74) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.68.

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

