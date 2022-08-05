JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€18.50” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.07) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENI. set a €15.70 ($16.19) target price on ENI in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on ENI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.19) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.45 ($11.80) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.00. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.01 ($10.32) and a 12-month high of €14.80 ($15.26). The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

