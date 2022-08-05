JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Monday.
Varta Stock Performance
Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €80.80 ($83.30) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.33. Varta has a one year low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a one year high of €165.90 ($171.03).
Varta Company Profile
Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.
