JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 590

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 770 ($9.44) to GBX 700 ($8.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 575.38 ($7.05).

GLEN opened at GBX 462.95 ($5.67) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 461.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 465.06. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 302.55 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The company has a market capitalization of £60.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

