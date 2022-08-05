JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 275

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ConvaTec Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.39) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253 ($3.10).

CTEC opened at GBX 239 ($2.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 256 ($3.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 4,780.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 205.18.

In related news, insider Jonny Mason bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £49,280 ($60,384.76).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

