Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $0.70

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $28,025.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.78 or 0.00626086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalmar Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,510,445 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
