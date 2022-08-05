Kalmar Trading Down 1.4% This Week (KALM)

Kalmar (KALM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00003099 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a market cap of $3.97 million and $31,711.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00620339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,510,445 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

