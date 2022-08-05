Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Kaman Price Performance

Kaman stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.82. 1,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. Kaman has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Kaman

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $158.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Kaman during the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kaman by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kaman by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Kaman by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

