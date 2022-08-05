KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 938,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KAR Auction Services news, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 166,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,450. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

