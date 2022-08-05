Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $201,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 166,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $169.31 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.