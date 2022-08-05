Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $416.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

