KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. KBR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.53-$2.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

KBR Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,533. KBR has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,046.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,100 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.99 per share, with a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,387.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 34.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

