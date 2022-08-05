Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.12-$4.12 EPS.

Kellogg Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,061. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Kellogg

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Kellogg by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.