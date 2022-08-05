Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given New €128.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from €124.00 ($127.84) to €128.00 ($131.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($139.18) to €128.00 ($131.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($113.40) to €116.00 ($119.59) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($130.93) to €122.00 ($125.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($154.64) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kerry Group from £136 ($166.65) to £137 ($167.87) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,388.17.

Kerry Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $106.62 on Thursday. Kerry Group has a one year low of $92.32 and a one year high of $150.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

