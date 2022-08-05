KeyCorp Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $580.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $550.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $569.70.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $530.96 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $425.34 and a 200-day moving average of $426.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,614 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,862,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

