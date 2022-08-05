KeyCorp Weighs in on AMETEK, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

NYSE AME opened at $125.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

