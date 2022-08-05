KeyFi Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $274,102.95 and $178.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00623258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015613 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
