Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 380,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 49.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 40.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 233,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 67,626 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 638,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

