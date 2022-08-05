Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.93

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and traded as high as $16.39. Kirin shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 23,372 shares changing hands.

Kirin Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

