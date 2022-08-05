Klever (KLV) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week

Klever (KLV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $33.64 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

