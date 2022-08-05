Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Cowen currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.79.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,825. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 43.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 752.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

