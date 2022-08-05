Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.79.

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,825. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after acquiring an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after acquiring an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

