Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.84-$1.02 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ~$0.84-1.02 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 1,304,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,616. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 427,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.