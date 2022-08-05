Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 501208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.
