Kura Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,700,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 1,158,356 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after buying an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,503.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 853,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

