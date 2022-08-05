Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Price Performance

KURA stock remained flat at $15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.92. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after buying an additional 1,198,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 56,550 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 91,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.