Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 56,550 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 91,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

