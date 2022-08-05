Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kyndryl will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,307,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,513 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 91,995 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

