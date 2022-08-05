Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Critical Survey

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A TDCX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kyndryl and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.13 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A TDCX $410.74 million 2.57 $76.82 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TDCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

44.5% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kyndryl and TDCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00 TDCX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.92%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 216.64%. Given TDCX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Summary

TDCX beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

