Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.73-$3.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.39 billion-$17.39 billion.
Kyocera Stock Down 2.0 %
KYOCY traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.39. 18,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,225. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Kyocera
