Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Shares Down 0.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

Further Reading

