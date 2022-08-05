Lake Street Financial LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 696.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 180,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,676 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

