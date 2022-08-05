Lake Street Financial LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,010 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 0.7% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.41% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $10,565,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,403,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,698,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 549.4% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 130,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 110,597 shares during the last quarter.
Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance
Graniteshares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.59. 19,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,337. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.
