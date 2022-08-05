Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.08. 437,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.99 and a 200-day moving average of $420.18.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

