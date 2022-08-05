Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 31.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 189,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 8,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 15.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

