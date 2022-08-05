Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Lansing Street Advisors owned about 0.05% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,299.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PRN opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $123.26.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.