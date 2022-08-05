Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $28.92 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

