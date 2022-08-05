Lansing Street Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,298 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

