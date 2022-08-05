Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.