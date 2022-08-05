Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

