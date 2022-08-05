Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 1,453 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

EMGF stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

