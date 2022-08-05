Lansing Street Advisors Buys Shares of 630 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

