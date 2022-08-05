Lansing Street Advisors Invests $181,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after purchasing an additional 845,924 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after purchasing an additional 473,175 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 858,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,214,000 after buying an additional 397,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,601,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

