Lansing Street Advisors Invests $49,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $174.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

