Lansing Street Advisors Invests $66,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SLYV stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.